Every now and then, life throws you a curveball.
Depending on the subject, I preface many of my letters to the editor as being a former law enforcement officer and a 100 percent disabled Vietnam vet, losing my job from a combination of pre-existing war wounds and job injuries, which brings me to the issue.
My well tank went bad, so I went into town to check on a new one. I ended up stuck in traffic for several minutes on Silver Bluff Road due to construction. After leaving two stores, I decided to take Pine Log Road to go home.
I saw an Aiken County sheriff’s deputy pull up behind me and start following me. He turned on his lights and pulled me over. He and another deputy cautiously walked up behind me with hands on their weapons.
The first words out of my mouth were, “How come you stopped me?” I knew I was doing the speed limit. He responded saying that I was driving more or less erratically. I countered with, “I was avoiding the potholes, just driving to the right of them, not off the road.” I said it was a first for me being stopped, that I was a second-generation law enforcement officer and played by the rules. I figured he would understand, but he gave me a written warning.
Knowing how dangerous the job is today, I don’t fault the deputies for their caution. For 25 years, I followed many vehicles doing the same thing. I blame the state for putting us all in an impossible situation.
Gregory J. Topliff
Glenwood Drive
Warrenville