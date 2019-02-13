I would like to thank the Feb. 10 letter writer for the letter, “Uncaring process.”
I couldn’t agree more. I have been a patient at MUSC/Hollings since January 2018 and unfortunately have a long road ahead of me. I, too, was dismayed when I saw the recently installed kiosks for self-check-in. It looks like an airport.
I believe each and every person deserves a warm greeting, a smile and a person asking, “How may I help you?” It is disheartening when machines are replacing personalized service, especially where we need it the most: at a cancer hospital.
Shannon Stark
Pinckney Park Drive
Charleston