I have had the pleasure of living in the great state of South Carolina for the last 37 years. During that time I have come to understand the many diversities found in our state. From the mountains of the Upstate to the tidal basins of the Lowcountry, from the industrial urban areas to the rural agricultural regions, and even the politics.
During this period Nikki Haley served as governor of South Carolina with honor and distinction for eight years.
Gov. Haley understood the diversity found in our state. She served the fortunate and less fortunate with equal and just consideration. She worked to improve education from our elementary schools through our institutions of higher education.
She brought new industries to our state while protecting our rural areas. Yes, she was a Republican but, more importantly, she was a governor of and for all the people. I thank her for her service to our state.
As our ambassador to the United Nations for the past two years, she has served our country with honor and distinction. World leaders have praised her service and now are expressing their regrets that she will be resigning in January.
I thank her for her service to our country.
I can only hope that Ambassador Haley will continue her much appreciated service to our state and nation.
As we look forward to the 2020 elections, perhaps she would consider running for the U.S. Senate? It would be a refreshing change if she replaced Lindsey Graham, our now iconoclastic senator, and represented us as she did as governor and ambassador.
Harry Moore
River Landing Drive
Daniel Island