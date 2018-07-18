Celia Rivenbark’s tongue-in-cheek (I assume) column of July 17 could quite possibly be one of the most disgusting I have ever read.
While chiding Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy for retiring from his lifetime appointment, she pleads for Justice Ruth Ginsburg staying on the bencheven if we have to “prop her up.” I thought we were already doing that. I believe part of her daily meds includes NoDoz, which doesn’t seem to work all the time.
The columnist goes on to say people are lining up to donate organs to Ginsburg to keep her going. Is that not disgusting?
It seems her long-term goal is to keep Ginsburg on the court as long as President Trump is in office so he will not be able to name her successor.
I hope this was all tongue-in-cheek. But even if it wasn’t, Ms. Rivenbark should leave comedic writing to comedians, and the newspaper should leave it off of the commentary page.
Earl Thacker
Killdeer Court
Mount Pleasant