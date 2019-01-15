Not long ago a public service commercial depicted a new high school student putting her cafeteria tray down on a table to eat. The other girls sitting at the table looked at her and left the table, shunning her.
The girl was discriminated against just because she was new and posed a threat to their clique.
On June 16, 2015, a businessman announced his candidacy for presidency. He cited illegal immigration as a problem for which the Democratic Party had called for a border barrier; the offshoring of American jobs by businesses fleeing high taxes; the national debt caused by trade imbalances; and the obvious, Islamic terrorism.
Professional politicians, liberal Democrats, monopolistic businesses, liberal academics and their sycophants immediately attacked this intruder. None sought to understand the businessman’s values and motives, but many sought to destroy him because he was not a member of their clique.
With a perceived common enemy, the cliques worked in concert to oppose his nomination and election with a “Hate Trump” program. As the American people listened to the candidate and agreed with his proposals, they resisted the assaults against him and selected him to lead the nation, following his vision for the country.
Having lost the election, the cliques decided on a “Resist” campaign to make him fail regardless of the damage to the nation and the expressed will of the people.
This has now come to Congress refusing to provide funding for the barrier they all previously agreed was necessary, partially closing the government.
In their blind hatred, the cliques have overlooked all of the benefits Donald Trump has achieved for the people who elected him, seeing only they are losing in their war against them.
On whose side do you take a stand?
