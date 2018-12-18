After reading the Dec. 15 article, “Failed reactors will stay on utility bills,” I strongly recommend the Public Service Commission be disbanded.
I have lived in South Carolina since 1973 and have never seen the PSC make a ruling that benefited SCE&G’s electric customers. Whenever SCE&G wanted a rate increase, it would double the increase it wanted and the PSC would grant half of the requested increase.
Maybe the PSC needs to be renamed because nothing it does benefits the public.
