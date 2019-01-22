What the #$@*!
Anyone out there tired of “the” dirty word? We all know what it is because it’s a common curse used by adults in front of their children. It makes me cringe like fingernails across a chalkboard.
What has caused the increase of its use? It doesn’t show your level of education, but it does reveal your willingness to conform to using garbage language instead of revealing your better vernacular choices.
I’m waiting to hear what will be the next trending dirty word. Anyone have any ideas? Actually, I don’t give a flying fig. I just don’t want to hear it.
Annette Rohling
Westminster Road
Charleston