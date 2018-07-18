I am just back from a trip to California, changing planes in Atlanta both ways. I believe we need more direct flights between Charleston and other destinations and suspect others agree.
We need nonstop flights from Charleston to Los Angeles, San Francisco (I could fly nonstop to Seattle on Alaska Airlines) and other cities.
I would also like to see nonstop flights from Charleston to London and Paris. Our airport should be able to handle international flights.
I hope the airlines heed this message.
Shirley McGreal
Primate Lane
Summerville