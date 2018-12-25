The Dec. 16 story about churches guarding against infectious diseases was sobering. It clearly expressed the caution and fear within our churches, among our pastors and parishioners in the Holy City and beyond in regard to spreading illness through the sacrament of communion and human touch. It is a disheartening commentary on many levels.
Perhaps they forgot “Fear not” is mentioned 80 times in the Bible. Perhaps they forgot that Jesus healed the sick 26 times. Perhaps they forgot that mercy is mentioned over 200 times in the Bible.
Have Christians forgotten, even at a time we celebrate the birth of Jesus, that our savior was born in a manger, not a sterile hospital? Not even welcomed at the inn?
How is it possible to preach the glory of God and instill fear? Jesus is the one who came for our salvation, the master physician of our souls and bodies, who is commemorated with the sacrament of Holy Communion that many believe to be the blood and body of Christ, whose birth and resurrection we celebrate.
Yes, this Jesus, and this is why we must protect ourselves from the communion chalice and not touch each other?
As a Greek-Orthodox Christian, I have taken communion my whole life, both here and in churches overseas, from a shared chalice and shared spoon, without any fear and without contracting any illness. If a thousand people took communion before me, or a whole hospital of patients, I would still take communion.
What has happened to us? Right now in the Middle East, Christians are being martyred for not denying their faith. I attended a prayer vigil for these persecuted Christians at St. Michael’s Church on Broad Street in Charleston.
Right now, in all corners of the world, those of all faith traditions are serving the poorest of the poor and those with illness and disease. And here we are, having a discussion about “elbow bumping” each other in our churches. Where is our faith and human compassion? If this article wasn’t presented as serious, I would think it a farce.
Here’s a bit of history. Christianity is dangerous. Its dangerous to stand against injustice, to have faith, to walk the walk, to not only read scripture but to live scripture, to risk being misunderstood, criticized, shunned, ostracized and even persecuted for one’s faith.
It’s dangerous to stand for the poor, the hungry, the homeless and the imprisoned. To stand for those in pain and the dying, those with addictions. It’s dangerous because you will be questioned and given a hundred excuses for not caring or acting. Simply, having mercy is dangerous.
Christianity asks us to be uncomfortable, to grow, to surrender and trust God, to be burned, remolded, and transformed in the furnace of light, so that we too can be light bearers. Decades ago, a man we remember marched arm-in-arm with like-minded people across this nation and in Charleston.
Martin Luther King Jr. — he was on fire, unafraid of touching anyone. Unafraid of the dangers that might befall him. I wonder what his thoughts would be on the advice of Charleston clergy, telling parishioners to stay home if they have a cold or flu or to “elbow bump” instead of hugging and kissing your neighbor?
Sadly, this is all reflective of a much deeper problem that has befallen us, as evidenced in the article.
The problem is much bigger than taking precautions against the flu or colds, which is only a ripple compared to a tsunami. The real issue is the dimming of our light. Where has our fire gone?
Instead of accepting fear and promoting fear, stand and use this as an opportunity to have a discussion about the depth of your faith and truth of your convictions. Let’s empower each other to be courageous. To burn more, not less. Yes, it is dangerous to be on fire. But, it is even more dangerous to be lukewarm.
Jackie Morfesis
Gilmore Road
Charleston