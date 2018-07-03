I voted in the June 12 Republican primary by absentee ballot. I did not request an absentee ballot for the runoff, but did receive one less than a week before the election. I did not use it because I was at home and able to vote. When I went to my local precinct I was informed I could vote only at the Berkeley County registration office in Moncks Corner, 12 miles away.
There was no phone number or address in what they sent me, so I went to the County Administration building. The receptionist informed me that I was in the wrong place and needed to go to a different location 3 miles away. She did not have an address but said it was right behind the “old sheriff’s office.” She gave me verbal directions which pointed me in the general direction but had a wrong street name.
I drove to the approximate area and turned into the county court building parking lot where I thought an “old sheriff’s office” might be. I was wrong, of course, and asked two county employees for directions. They suggested asking a local police officer, and she did not know either. A total stranger finally gave me directions.
Thus, it took me over two hours to vote. As a retired person I was willing to run around to exercise my constitutional right. I am not sure many others would have been. If I had no car, no babysitter, or did not have two hours after work I would have been disenfranchised. There are two ways to win an election: Getting your people to the polls or preventing your opposition from voting.
Ralph Jacob
Tampa Court
Ladson