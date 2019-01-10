A politician recently made a speech from Ellis Island, apparently designed to show how we welcomed immigrants to this country in the good ol' days, when we needed them to displace Native Americans and help build our country.
Wasn’t Ellis Island created to filter new arrivals in order to reject “undesirables,” such as sick people? Otherwise, why not just let them enter via Manhattan without vetting of any sort, as some Democrats now propose doing along our southern border.
Ellis Island didn’t need a wall to keep immigrants out, since the surrounding deep, cold and dangerous water served that purpose nicely.
A.D. Heathcock
Palisades Drive
Mount Pleasant