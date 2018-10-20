The Oct. 18 Post and Courier presented readers with a dichotomy between “the tragic futility of war” and the “unmatched bravery” of a man engaged in war.
George Will reviewed Max Hastings’ “Vietnam: An Epic Tragedy, 1945-1975,” and wrote, “Vietnam remains an American sorrow of squandered valor.”
Another story by The Associated Press described President Trump presenting the Medal of Honor to retired Marine Sgt. Maj. John Canley, who during that same war, “fought with unmatched bravery” to help wounded Marines and carry them to safety. Sgt. Maj. Canley saved the lives of 20 Marines over seven days of “unrelenting combat.”
Many Americans, including myself, have come to peace with the futility of the Vietnam War and yet we stand in awe at the courage of warriors like Marine Sgt. Maj. John Canley.
Francis X. Archibald
Central Haven Drive
Mount Pleasant