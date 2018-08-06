Our cherished Lowcountry is on a fast track to ruin. Unbridled “development,” enabled by government-controlled and money-influenced zoning, is rapidly and relentlessly killing the goose that laid the golden egg. At the present pace, here’s a scenario of what we might expect to see in a decade or so:
A new city of apartments and condos built on Drum Island under the Ravenel Bridge, with thousands of high-rise “tree houses” suspended from the bridge supports. Why waste that space? Imagine the view. A dozen cruise ships in Charleston every week —with their tourists and their pollution.
A Charleston skyline so fraught with big hotels and apartments that the iconic church steeples can’t even be seen. When it floods, amphibious boat taxi service on the Crosstown and around the Medical University and Roper Hospital. A 10-lane Interstate 26 between Charleston and Columbia, three lanes of “trucks only” going to and from port terminals.
More gang-related crime and violence, because that’s what big cities attract. New bridges over the Wando, Cooper, Stono and Ashley rivers, enabled by the government’s rapacious tactic of “eminent domain,” destroying existing homes and long-cherished family properties. Even more flooding due to runoff from the explosion of concrete- and asphalt-covered developments and shopping centers built on land that was too low from the start.
No nesting birds on Crab Bank because it’s gone. No shrimp boats on Shem Creek because of new restaurants, condos and parking garages. Choking air pollution from all of the above, prompting us to wear surgical masks like they do in Japan.
Does all this seem absurd? Yes, some of it might be an exaggeration to make a point. But, is it really?
Eddie Collins
Oldwanus Drive
Mount Pleasant