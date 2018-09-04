By publishing a recent letter calling Vice President Mike Pence “a religious freak” and equating his deep Christian faith with the “mullahs of Iran,” one can assume you condone these remarks by reprinting them.
The turn away from God and the Christian beliefs our nation was founded upon is part of the problem causing our society to tear apart.
It concerns me that Charleston’s primary printed news source seems to be falling in line with the left’s destructive dogma.
Thomas H. Kemmerer
Washington Town Road
Summerville