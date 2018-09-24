By resorting to mob rule in Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Democrats have turned the process into a circus. Unable to stop the Senate hearings, they waited until the last minute to use one of their favorite tactics — demonization.
Because Democrats were aware of the sexual assault allegation well before it was made public, the timing smells. With demands for an FBI investigation, clearly this hit job was designed to delay and eventually kill Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Having delayed the process, is it any surprise that Democrats have dug up another accuser?
It’s frightening that Democrats now revel in a sewer. They will use any tactic to achieve their objectives. They particularly target anyone who believes, as Kavanaugh does, that the Constitution should be interpreted as written. Their tactics come straight out of Chicago community organizer Saul Alinsky’s playbook.
Having written about Alinsky before, it’s worth noting anew that Hillary Clinton predicted he would be Martin Luther King’s equal. Alinsky put emphasis on the Democratic Party, labor unions, academia, the media and civil rights after King’s death.
His strategy entailed working within the establishment until enough power could be accumulated to destroy it. Using tactics such as demonization, mob rule and lies, Democrats are turning the concept of innocent until proven guilty upside down. All it takes to smear someone is to make an unfounded, unsupported charge. Democrats are not only destroying our justice system but our very way of life.
Bill Bissette
Short Street
Charleston