There is a story about an emperor and a wardrobe malfunction. This malfunction allowed everyone to see him as he truly was. It appears that liberals, progressives or Democrats, whatever they call themselves today, have fallen victim to the same malady. They are out there for all to see, and while I knew they were disturbed, they have taken it to new heights.
Free college, free health care, a guaranteed income for people who don’t want to work, open borders, no borders, no photo ID to vote, allowing illegals to vote are just some of the highlights of their agenda.
But now you can add the killing of a full-term child in the name of a woman’s right to choose. When New York’s Legislature passed such a bill, the members gave it a standing ovation. Just saying that causes me to wonder what kind of people are these. Any person who supports a late-term abortion should be made to watch it done.
Now we have more new “ideas” of no cars, planes or fossil fuels. Rebuilding all buildings, doing away with cattle because of flatulence, 70, 80, 90 percent tax rates.
My only hope is that by seeing the true intent of this party, the American people will finally throw them out and understand how dangerous they are to our society and its future.
Gag at a gnat and swallow a camel. That’s what makes a good liberal.
Fudgy Brabham
Marina Drive
Daniel Island