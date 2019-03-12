Congressional Democrats just made requests for information from 80 people associated with the president and the White House. This is during what will hopefully be the final days of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that in almost two years has produced nothing about collusion with Russia. They just do not give up.
The new leftist wing of the Democratic Party is too immature to understand both democracy and economics so it is pushing for socialism. The older wing has no clue about what to do, so their strategy is to be against anything President Donald Trump is for and to continue investigations.
I agree President Trump has a personality that is hard to take. But what counts is what has been accomplished. That includes undoing Obama-era regulations, passing tax relief, and taking hard stands on trade and foreign relations. We don’t yet know the results of some of these issues, but the end result will not be worse than what he inherited.
The Democratic Party has to decide how far left it wants to go. The farther left it goes, we the voters have an easier choice to make. The ultimate winners will be the most practical and pragmatic people in both parties who keep us a prosperous and safe nation.
Roger Steel
Marsh Hen Drive
Johns Island