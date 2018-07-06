There was an unprecedented flood of immigrants into the United States during the 1840s and 1850s. In 1845, our population was about 20 million, and during the next decade 3 million immigrants arrived, mainly from Ireland and Germany and mostly Catholic. The Know Nothing Party fought to delay citizenship and bar new immigrants from voting.
And, of course, what followed next was the Civil War. Fueled by nativist feelings and deep divides over slavery and its extension, the 1860s were anything but civil.
That historic period seems all too familiar now. It frightens me.
President Trump at one time compared himself to Abraham Lincoln. And so it was President Lincoln, who in 1858, uttered these famous words: "A house divided against itself cannot stand."
It is time for Americans to stand together and make America great.
Linda Bergman
Willowick Court
Mount Pleasant