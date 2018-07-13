A July 3 letter writer asked “What is it I don’t understand about the word ‘illegal’?” I hope he read the July 5 article in The Post and Courier, “U.S. deports thousands fleeing gang violence.” It included the story of a Salvadoran woman who lost her 19-year-old daughter and later her 15-year-old son. Both stepped out one night and never returned. The article told how “even suspicion of being loyal to a rival gang is a death sentence” and that “gang members routinely force young women into being sex slaves and kill those who refuse.”
So to get back to understanding the word “illegal,” why did this grieving mother embark on such a long and difficult journey only to cross our border illegally? Was she unable to verify her story? Whatever her rationale, the motive was that she wanted to be with her remaining son who lives in Texas. She was flown back to El Salvador, her wrists and ankles in chains.
The word illegal does not always mean wrong, though wrongness is implied by its use. Human trafficking for enslavement once existed here legally. People in accordance with the “law” were to live as the chattel of other people.
Decency demands that when the “law” fails to be worthy of its name, then it, not those breaking it, should be called out. Not enslaved folks in days past trying to escape and not in this day, with folks of limited means trying to escape violence as best they can.
We have witnessed a policy of separating children from their parents that will leave the younger ones scarred. It was conceived, according to the attorney general, as a deterrent to keep others with children from crossing our border.
The letter writer closed by saying, “We have laws and procedures. By failing to enforce them we jeopardize what America is about.” May God help us to be about more than this.
Jim Malecky
Schooner Road
Charleston