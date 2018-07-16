Like many of you, I'm very concerned about the national debt. I'm sure our senators and representatives are also concerned, but not to the point of asking the voters to make the sacrifices necessary to bringing it down if doing so would risk their election.
I've decided to write Sens. Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott and Rep. Jim Clyburn and list some of the financial sacrifices I personally would be willing to make in order to bring the deficit down. Maybe if thousands of others would do the same, something might happen.
As John Adams once said, and I paraphrase, A true patriot over the course of their lives never stops making sacrifices for their country.
Gary Knight
Old State Road
Holly Hill