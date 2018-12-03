The Nov. 26 editorial focusing on the National Defense Strategy Commission’s report, “Providing for the Common Defense,” claims it is “a forceful document.” I imagine not too many readers have access to it to verify your assertion.
My look at letters to the editor didn’t turn up many (if any) responses. Placing the blame for “the current congressional budget chaos” on Nancy Pelosi seems a bit petty since the opposition has had control of Congress several times since her time in a leadership position and they didn’t fix the problem she allegedly created. The issue of government solvency as key to security goes back much further.
The most significant is the warning President Eisenhower gave as he left office in 1961 about the unrestrained power of the “military-industrial complex.”
Several years later his granddaughter revealed that his original draft made it the “congressional-military-industrial complex,” but he deleted the former because he had so many friends in Congress.
The issue was also a consequence of unplanned or hidden military expenditures associated with the long-standing consequences of the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
The Iraq invasion proved that an equal partner in the complex is the collection of think tanks filled with former military and government officials. The think tanks have as much influence as the elected officials responsible for the policies behind our military spending.
The Navy and Air Force are particularly adept at making sure parts of ships and planes come from as many congressional districts as possible. Congress at times provides more than the military requests because of the employment benefits, not to mention sharing profits around the country.
Edwin M. Walker
Vantage Pointe
Mount Pleasant