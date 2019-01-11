A recent development in Congress that should have every legal citizen of the United States in an uproar is a Democratic proposal to do away with the Electoral College. This was put into place by our Founding Fathers to ensure we were never represented by mob rule or by big cities, or held hostage by two or three large cities.
Prime examples would be California and New York City. Another bill proposed by Democrats is a roll back of some Second Amendment protections.
The removal or infringement of this right through legislation would ensure the federal government could then take away the First Amendment, or the Fourth or the Fifth.
I ask everyone concerned about their rights to speak to their representatives.
It doesn’t take much to destroy what we have. It takes everyone to defend it.
Chris Hamilton
Rumson Road
Goose Creek