A letter writer recently stated that five members of Charleston City Council who voted against the resolution apologizing for slavery “failed the test of basic decency.”
Applying the dictionary definition of the word “decency,” the writer is saying that those five people exhibit behaviors that do not conform to accepted standards of morality or respectability.
Really?
Tell that to the families, friends and colleagues of these council members. They will disagree with such a loathsome description — and rightly so.
The writer of the letter has failed the lesson from the Sermon on the Mount: “Judge not, that ye be not judged.”
Bill Walker
Marshall Boulevard
Sullivan’s Island