I write in response to comments attributed to Dr. March Seabrook, the president of the South Carolina Medical Association, in Schuyler Kropf’s recent piece on my bill in the S.C. Legislature to legalize cannabis for specific medical conditions.
Dr. Seabrook is quoted as saying “marijuana is not a medicine” and that his physician members will contact state legislators to “voice their opposition to forcing physicians to be the gateway for marijuana.” This is very disappointing.
First of all, my medical cannabis bill would not “force” physicians to do anything; rather, it would empower them to authorize patients’ use of cannabis for certain specific medical conditions — e.g., neurological diseases, epilepsy, Crohn’s disease, chronic pain, PTSD, glaucoma — if, and only if, physicians confirm in writing after making in-person diagnoses that such would be of medicinal benefit.
Second, Dr. Seabrook’s assertion that “marijuana is not medicine” is simply not true, and was most recently belied by the January 2017 report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine — the premier collective scientific national academy in the United States.
The authors of that report found, after reviewing more than 10,000 scientific abstracts, there was “conclusive evidence” (that is, with the highest degree of confidence possible) that cannabis is effective for the treatment of chronic pain, in the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea, and for improving multiple sclerosis spasticity symptoms, among other things.
That’s why 33 other states and the District of Columbia have authorized the use of cannabis as medicine — most recently, the socially conservative state of Utah. And that’s why, as The Post and Courier story noted, a recent poll of a cross section of South Carolinians showed 78 percent support the legalization of cannabis for specific medical conditions, subject to physicians’ authorization and supervision — in other words, in precisely the manner my bill calls for.
I realize a steep climb lies ahead for such legalization; that’s been the experience elsewhere and it will be the same here. Giving patients the option of using cannabis for certain medical conditions — many of which are now “treated” with opioids and other FDA-approved drugs — is an existential threat to the billions of dollars in profits raked in annually by giant pharmaceutical companies.
And in that regard, since your recent piece noted the $95,000 spent on “pro-medical marijuana lobbies,” I look forward to reading a piece about the billions of dollars that have been spent by those companies to defeat medical cannabis legislation at both the state and federal level.
Yes, it will be hard. But in the end, the truth will out; it almost always does.
Sen. Tom Davis
King Street
Beaufort
Davis is the state senator for Beaufort and Jasper counties.