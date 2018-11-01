Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.