Charleston area voters need to know that state Reps. Peter McCoy and Nancy Mace refused to participate in recent League of Women Voters nonpartisan forums. We should wonder why these incumbents won’t debate important issues with their challengers, Carol Tempel and Jen Gibson, respectively.
Are the Republican incumbents so confident that they don’t feel it necessary to publicly answer constituents’ questions? Are they worried voters will quickly realize Tempel and Gibson will better represent the interests of South Carolinians?
Republicans have been running South Carolina for a long time, and where has it gotten us? Compared to other states, South Carolina is at the bottom of the list in education, access to affordable health care and living-wage jobs.
Compared to other states, South Carolina is at or near the top of the list when it comes to domestic violence deaths, drunken driving deaths, infant mortality, firearm deaths, and violent crime.
I’m supporting Democrats for state offices. They care about all S.C. citizens and, if elected, will fight for quality public education, more economic opportunity, living-wage jobs, access to affordable health care, civil rights women’s rights, and will work to keep our families safe from gun and domestic violence.
Vote for a positive change on Nov. 6.
