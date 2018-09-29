The Sept. 24 Post and Courier article on the Meuse-Argonne battle in World War I correctly stated that it was America’s deadliest battle ever, with more than 26,000 killed and many more thousands wounded and missing in action. Over 600,000 American soldiers were in combat from Sept. 26 to Nov. 11, 1918. They fought in an area between the Meuse River and the Argonne Forest in eastern France dominated by a massive ridge in the middle that looked like the back of a razorback hog.
Entrenched German positions ran east and west in parallel lines of defense. The Americans attacked from south to north directly against German positions named after Norse and German legends Giselher, Kriemhilde and Freya that Richard Wagner had incorporated into his operatic cycle, “The Ring of the Niebelungen.” The victory assured the defeat of the German army and led to the emergence of American global domination that followed the Versailles Treaty in 1919.
Alvin York was not the only American soldier whose service in the battle was so distinguished. Gen. Charles P. Summerall, later Army chief of staff and president of The Citadel, commanded V Corps (three divisions) in the final phase of the battle; Lt. Col. George S. Patton was seriously wounded but returned to combat and received the Distinguished Service Cross for leadership and heroism under fire; Brig. Gen. Douglas MacArthur led his 42nd Division in a bloody fight that seized the high ground overlooking the battlefield; and Capt. Harry S. Truman commanded an artillery battery in one of its final attacks and was regarded by his men with the greatest respect because, as they said, he earned it.
Their service and the sacrifice of the more than 14,200 men and women whose remains rest in the Meuse-Argonne Military Cemetery were not in vain.
Gary Nichols
Emeritus Professor of History
The Citadel
Charleston