“Gut wrenching” is my take on Jennifer Hawes’ special report, “Last Rights,” in the Jan. 20 Post and Courier. Depriving terminally ill patients of the right to choose how to die is inhumane. My heart breaks for the family of Robert DeVey to think of his wife, Mary, alone as his caregiver in his final agonizing moments of life, administering morphine as he gasped for air with terror in his eyes.
If a terminally ill patient prefers to die on his own timetable, surrounded by loved ones in a peaceful and pain-free manner, who are we to deny him of that?
I hope we have some courageous South Carolina lawmakers who will make Robert DeVey’s legacy his willingness to share his story by passing death-with-dignity legislation. Let his suffering bring to others his hope of a peaceful and loving end.
Rindy Ryan
Augustus Street
Daniel Island