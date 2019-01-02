As a physician, I take great exception to the politics of those who blame our border patrol and president for the death of two children attempting to cross into our country.
Every day children die with the best of medical care. Children are amazingly resilient but also very vulnerable. They should not be subjected to wandering in the desert without food, water and necessary rest.
In the plight of these children, America should bear no guilt for the circumstances we find ourselves in. To blame our border patrol and president is a disgrace.
Allan Lieberman, M.D.
North Forest Drive
North Charleston