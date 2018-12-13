Many articles have been published in The Post and Courier regarding worsening flooding in the Charleston area, but to what avail? It is obvious that as long as there is land available to be developed, then developers will continue to do so until none is left.
Likewise politicians will do nothing to stop wanton overdevelopment because of the tremendous amount of tax revenue created. As a result, more and more green space will disappear under concrete, and flood waters will continue to rise.
In the end, it will be us, the citizens, who will be faced with the devastation that flooding causes. Going forward, any hurricane or even heavy rainstorms will add to an ever increasing problem.
Unless we come to some agreement about responsible development and a means to curb flooding, we will be left with a problem that is unsolvable. The time to act is now rather than waiting for catastrophic events that we will not adequately be able to respond to.
Steven A. McLees
Marsh Creek Drive
Charleston