Being more conservative, I often find myself voting Republican. I like to consider myself independent and have voted for Democrats in the past, so I want to take a close look at Joe Cunningham to see if I can vote for him.
The Post and Courier with its weekend editorial endorsement and Joe Riley’s op-ed on Saturday make it clear the newspaper and ex-mayor think Joe Cunningham should represent the 1st Congressional District. The Post and Courier says he is “a refreshing alternative to that hard-edged tribalism” and he will reach “across the aisle.” Joe Riley stated, “Joe is committed to rising above the partisan fray.”
As suggested by The Post and Courier, I went to the League of Women Voters’ vote411.org website to see what Joe Cunningham has to say on the issues. When asked what should be done to reform immigration, he said he supported legislation for a pathway to citizenship for kids brought to this country illegally by their parents. His only other point was Congress must “prioritize reuniting families.” That is all he said.
While I might agree with him, his answers are not policy for reforming immigration. These are Democratic Party talking points. My conclusion is that Joe Cunningham is a puppet of the Democratic Party and merely parrots what the party tells him. Joe Riley can say Joe Cunningham will rise “above the partisan fray,” but Cunningham’s answers do not indicate that he will.
Mike Weisskopf
Rebellion Road
Charleston