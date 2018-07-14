I can readily identify with the dilemma faced by Joe Cunningham in having to suspend his campaign for Congress.
I once ran as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate to succeed the legendary Strom Thurmond. My campaign was literally doomed from the start.
I announced on Sept. 10, 2001. The next day the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center fell. The National Democratic Party called me that day and directed me to suspend all public campaigning immediately. The whole country was in shock. Nobody was in the mood for partisan politics.
Left with a good deal of time on my hands, I made a list of 2,000 people I knew or with whom I was at least acquainted. I then locked myself in a small windowless room and, between September 2001 and January 2002, I called every one of them, asking for campaign donations. Only three said no. The rest gave me more than $1 million. I will never forget one of them. Nor will I ever forget the three who turned me down.
I’m now trying to write a book about my campaign. I’d like to include the names of everybody who contributed, but that would be impractical. So I think I’ll concentrate on the three who said no.
They know who they are.
Alex Sanders
