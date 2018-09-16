I have lived in Mount Pleasant all my life and have spent a lot of time on local waters including Charleston harbor and Shem Creek. I also spent two seasons on Shem Creek as a commercial shrimper.
For the last two and a half years I have lived on Shem Creek and have been in and out of the creek in my boat many times. I am very interested in the navigability of the creek and surrounding waters.
I am also concerned about the environment and the preservation of wildlife these waters support.
Recently I was invited to a meeting at Mount Pleasant Town Hall on the planned renourishment of Crab Bank.
Among the participants was the Army Corps of Engineers, which sent two or three representatives. They explained that the plan is to pump 666,000 cubic yards of dredge material onto the north end of Crab Bank.
About 65 percent of this material would be sand and 35 percent would be silt. The silt, they explained, would quickly dissipate into surrounding waters.
I asked the Corps representatives if they knew where this material would settle, and the answer was that they didn’t know. At a later monthly Town Council meeting, Corps representatives were asked to address Council on the Crab Bank plan.
After the presentation, they were asked where the silt would come to rest and again the answer was that they didn’t know. This is a problem not only for maintaining the Shem Creek channel but also for the long-term use of Crab Bank as a bird rookery. Between the north end of Crab Bank and the shore, the water is so shallow that it becomes an exposed mud bank during extreme low tides.
If the dredge material settles there, it would create a land bridge to Patriots Point at low tide and allow raccoons and coyotes to decimate the bird population.
Because of this uncertainty, Town Council has commissioned a study to answer this question. The study is being done by a leading marine engineering firm, ATM Inc., headquartered in Mount Pleasant.
Because of these meetings, it was with great interest that I read Bo Petersen’s recent article about the plan to restore Crab Bank.
The article stated that a few Mount Pleasant residents and commercial anglers were concerned that erosion after renourishment would wash more soils into the creek. The article then stated that the Army Corps of Engineer’s study indicated that it wouldn’t.
Furthermore, Caroline Bradner of the Coastal Conservation League said Crab Bank would be renourished in a way to minimize erosion. Since there are no seawalls or revetments in the Corps’ plan, I would like to know how this would be accomplished.
If there is a study that shows the channel and the flats wouldn’t be adversely affected, it should be released so it can be verified and compared to the study commissioned by the town.
I believe there are more than just a few Mount Pleasant residents concerned about the renourishment plan. I also believe the town was justified in commissioning an independent study now underway.
I support the renourishment of Crab Bank, but not without a plan that fully protects Shem Creek and ensures the renourished rookery will be built to last and not quickly erode as it has in recent years.
Jimmy Bagwell
Vincent Drive
Mount Pleasant