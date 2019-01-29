In a Jan. 25 story about historic home preservation, Robert Behre stated that the property “included legal pacts to ensure future property owners would respect the exterior architectural features that the foundation had worked to save. Since it owned the properties, these deals were called covenants, not easements.”
Although factually correct, they are called “covenants” and not “easements” because covenants are restrictions placed on real property that go with the land. All future owners have constructive notice of those restrictions if filed with the Register of Deeds. Easements are rights granted to others for a specific purpose such as utilities or private roads.
Irving S. Rosenfeld
Simpkins Street
James Island