In Brian Hicks’ Sept. 28 column speculating on Nikki Haley’s political future, he mentions “a not-completely fair story about a set of curtains that cost about as much as the median family income.” In fact, he is referencing a completely unfair story printed and later corrected by The New York Times.
The original Times article stated that: “The State Department spent $52,701 last year buying customized and mechanical curtains for the picture windows in Nikki R. Haley’s official residence … just as the department was undergoing deep budget cuts and had frozen hiring.” In truth, the curtains were ordered by President Barack Obama’s former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power and the purchase approved by President Obama, apparently expecting that Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 election.
After it was called on its bogus story, the Times issued a correction and apology to Ambassador Haley. Since Mr. Hicks says the original New York Times story was “not completely fair,” could the editors please ask Mr. Hicks what part of the story was “fair”?
Mr. Hicks is a talented writer whose sarcasm and wicked turn of phrase are entertaining, but his readers expect facts as well as entertainment.
Ed Shafer
South Moss Oak Lane
Charleston