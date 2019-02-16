I find it disheartening that the Naval Hospital building will be destroyed. This community is already affected by climate change, and we should be aware of the enormous and unnecessary amount of additional CO2 this decision will incur.
There will be little hope for us if we don’t start realizing opportunities that can have a significant impact.
Charleston County could be setting an example by using demolition funds to renovate the building in an eco-friendly way. Instead, the county is being frivolous with taxpayer money at a cost to our future.
Tom Howe
Dantzler Lane
Summerville