Years ago, I was standing in line behind a lady in a pharmacy. When she got her prescription, she told the clerk she only had enough money to pay for half of it.
I don’t know the details, but I think something is wrong in America when many can’t afford the medicines they need.
America has the highest cost for drugs in the world. I’ve been told or read for years that without the costs that we pay new drugs would never be developed. So we develop the new drugs and bear the cost, and the rest of the world doesn’t even thank us?
Rep. James Clyburn, soon to be majority whip, is in first place for receiving political donations from the drug industry. Why should a highly regulated industry be allowed to ply members of the government with donations?
Rep. Clyburn can redeem himself in this coming legislative year by pushing three pieces of legislation: 1) A law or laws that stop all patents on drugs developed based on government-funded research; 2) A law or laws to allow all Americans to buy drugs wherever they choose by individually assuming responsibility since the FDA has failed to over the past few decades; and 3) A law or laws that prevent Congress members from accepting donations from drug makers.
If Rep. Clyburn can do this, redemption is at hand.
Pat Kilroy
Milton Drive
Goose Creek