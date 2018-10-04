First, Harry Reid lied about Mitt Romney’s taxes in order to influence a presidential election. When it was proven a lie, Reid was asked what he had to say. His response was: “He didn’t win, did he?”
Now, a bogus investigation of President Donald Trump has been started with a fictitious, bought-and-paid-for dossier to try to remove him from office.
And Sen. Dianne Feinstein has given the FBI a secret letter on a matter that supposedly happened 36 years ago in a bid to prevent the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
The Democrats’ pattern of corruption is to lie, cheat and ruin reputations — whatever it takes. The ends justifies the means. The Democratic Party is at the bottom of the swamp.
The Democratic Party and its so-called leaders have become this country’s most dangerous enemy that I’ve seen in my 72 years.
If Democrats were subjected to investigations like the one aimed at the president, there would be no one left in the party.
Dennis Way
Westervelt Road
Meggett