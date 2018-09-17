The Sept. 11 letter to the editor regarding the Holocaust “revisionist” and the Hitler admirer running for office in Hilton Head was not only well crafted but indelibly generous in its message to reject hateful ideologies.
In particular, the increasingly arrogant posturing of anti-Semites and racists in the United States cannot be ignored. This country was founded on freedom of speech, but the rhetoric of hate undermines all that America represents.
We in Charleston, known for our civility, must speak out against hate in all its forms. Whether hate speech is the result of ignorance or merely posturing, whether it is based on fear or is the result of envy, it is our responsibility to correct the record.
It is also our responsibility to ensure that no candidate for office be elected who so willingly professes attitudes that negate the dignity of others.
Shannon Hox
Hidden Lakes Lane
Mount Pleasant