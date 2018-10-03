In response to the Sept. 24 letter, “Library name”: The letter writer missed the point by saying North Charleston is finally giving Mayor Keith Summey the recognition he deserves. The city has nothing to do with the renaming of the Cooper River Memorial Library.
The library is a Charleston County building and is being renamed by Charleston County Council. The existing name should be kept as recommended by the Charleston County Library Board of Directors.
The city of North Charleston will have many opportunities to honor the mayor, but this should not be one of them.
Mayor Summey, please remove your name from consideration.
Mary L. Seyle
Waterview Drive
North Charleston