Mr. Trump may be the only person in the country who actually believes his storied wall would solve our immigration problems. He has shut down much of the federal government.
Never mind that many workers may lose their credit ratings, not to mention their homes. They might eventually be paid. But I understand that no federal contractors will ever be paid at all.
Welcome to Trumpenomics. It’s apparently how he made his millions as a real-estate mogul in the world of private finance, the one area where he has actual experience and continuing interest.
The current tantrum is of course over Mr. Trump’s wall. Well, here’s a way to fix it. Mr. Trump could have his wall and, you might say, eat it too.
He could simply contract with the Chinese to build his wall. What with their own Great Wall, they are the world’s experts at building border walls. And once they have completed constructing ours, Mr. Trump could find some flaws and simply refuse to pay them. Mr. Trump could get to gloat, and it wouldn’t cost us a penny.
Problem solved.
Sam Watson
Pinckney Street
McClellanville