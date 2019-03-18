I am writing in regard to the March 9 article, “Something fishy going on.” The article was informative and welcome in pointing out two of the dangers of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing: consumer fraud and the degradation of commercial fisheries. However, people need to be aware of another aspect of IUU fishing: The human costs to people who crew ships involved in IUU fishing.
Many are victims of human trafficking, working without written contracts and receiving little of their promised wages. They are often misled about the type of vessel that they are joining, thinking they will be serving on cargo vessels but ending up in a fishing fleet with their passports confiscated, victims of modern slavery.
They work in inhumane conditions on unsafe vessels with inadequate food, water, quarters and sanitation, suffering physical, sexual and mental abuse. Their vessels are often at sea for more than a year at a time, tended by mother ships that haul away the catch and bring supplies.
Fortunately, many welfare agencies are turning their attention to this issue to help end these abuses. They also need our help as consumers. Try to buy local seafood and ask about the source of the fish you are consuming. It will help not only the fight against consumer fraud and depletion of fish species but will also help end the abuse of the crews who labor to catch them.
For more information see Human Rights at Sea: www.humanrightsatsea.org/case-studies.
Paul Rosenblum
Seawind Drive
Charleston