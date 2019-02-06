I am writing to comment on the new policy discussed in the Jan. 22 newspaper. In a front-page article, it was noted that Charleston is limiting firetruck responses on non-life-threatening medical calls. In the Jan. 26 editorial, the fire chief was praised for making the “right decision to quit dispatching firetrucks on all emergency calls, most of which are for medical services and ably handled by the county’s emergency medical technicians.”
The city‘s new policy follows the recommendation of a 2015 nine-month study by a citizens’ subcommittee on Public Safety that was part of a larger study of consolidation of local government services that was authorized by Charleston County Council.
The Public Safety subcommittee was composed of Barbara Williams, former editor of the Post and Courier, former Judge Vic Revelise, Carl Beckman, former mayor of Folly Beach, and me, a consultant on planning evaluation and community issues. Emergency services were among the many issues we studied with a view toward more government efficiency.
While government consolidation has long been an issue in our community, the focus changed in 2010 when voters endorsed a nonbinding referendum that called for a citizens’ panel to review the possibilities of functional consolidation of services. A 1990 report on that subject highlighted the lack of effective communication across jurisdictions, a problem that the 2015 study found to be much improved. Another takeaway from the study process was how long it takes for recommendations to become a reality as well as how long the issue of consolidation has been a subject for discussion in the Charleston area.
During our study, the committee learned about increased cooperation, coordination, and shared training and resources. This suggests that need and dynamic leadership can indeed bring about efficiencies. We also saw increased cooperation within the tri-county area. Since we are becoming more of a regional area, such cooperation across county lines needs to be encouraged, particularly in emergency services as they are often called upon to operate outside Charleston County.
