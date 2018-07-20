For many years, I have been a strong advocate for the Meals on Wheels program. Practicing family medicine in the Lowcountry for over 35 years has given me the opportunity not only to observe multiple medical conditions but also, unfortunately, the consequences of aging and poverty.
That a country like ours should have vulnerable citizens go hungry is a disgrace. While we spend millions of dollars on political campaigns and other frivolous pursuits, thousands of poor or infirm citizens struggle to find adequate, basic nutrition. That is why I support Meals on Wheels, a wonderful organization that really does help those who struggle to make ends meet. And yes, it truly does work.
In addition, I happily support patients who work for food banks through their churches and also the Salvation Army, especially during its Thanksgiving and Christmas food drives. As a nation, the United States sends tons of food to impoverished countries all over the world. Let’s feed America too.
Isn’t it appalling that our citizens can go hungry, but yet we see ads on television for gourmet cat and dog foods, extolling the range of fine meats and vegetable products that will make their pets more energetic or their coats smoother and healthier. Where are our priorities?
But with hunger also comes another modern-day burden — loneliness. Many recipients of nutritional assistance are elderly and infirm and live by themselves. The only human contact that they may have is from the daily delivery of a square meal and the kind words of the volunteers. This is usually only from Monday-Friday.
Often forgotten or abandoned by their families and friends, these people live solitary, sad lives with little to look forward to other than a bleak, lonely future. Faith-associated groups may send out visitors to the lonely, but I believe that what used to be close neighborliness has almost disappeared.
So, loneliness, poverty and hunger co-exist in a dangerous mixture. Suicide is on the rise in the elderly, especially in men who have been left alone by the death of their spouses.
I remember only too well an aphorism that my late mother left me with. “If you dine by yourself, you will die by yourself.” Loneliness and hunger. A potentially fatal combination.
To this end, I inquire of all my elderly, single patients with whom they eat and who, if anyone, comes to visit them. The answers, too often, also leave me depressed.
Walter D. Leventhal, M.D.
Midland Parkway
Summerville