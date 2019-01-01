I read with astonishment the following sentence in the editorial “Troop visit answers questions” regarding President Trump’s statement in Iraq on Dec. 26 that he would give the troops a 10 percent pay raise when the actual amount is 2.6 percent: “The president has his glaring imperfections, including his well-known struggles with the truth.”
Perhaps this is the only way possible for some to rationalize/comprehend yet another fabrication by the commander in chief, yet to claim that the president struggles with the truth belies the fact that he has no interest in or regard for the truth, and that if truth be told (and that is the problem), he is lying and has lied over and over and over again.
Why is lying acceptable? Why do we dismiss deceit? Why are there no consequences for fibbers? We do not live in a post-truth world; let’s stop acting as if we do.
Mary Louisa Ippolito
Grove Street
Charleston