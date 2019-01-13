A Dec. 26 letter writer equated migrant families with shakedown artists. He cited a Dec. 12 San Diego Union-Tribune article that said Central Americans delivered a list of demands to the U.S. consulate in Tijuana.
The demands included $50,000 for individuals willing to return to Honduras to start a small business. One of the group said it was a “small sum considering everything the USA has stolen from Honduras.”
Whether he was an idealist, an extortionist or a strange mix of both, this organizer hurt the cause of asylum seekers already defenseless against the politics of slander.
“The media has fed us a steady stream that they are seeking asylum from threats in their own countries,” the letter said. The writer implies their plight has been a fiction and that the families living in squalor south of our checkpoints are shysters.
Tribalism tends to paint outsiders with a broad brush. If I see families in need of help and I demean them, believing that is how greatness shows itself, then any tendency my tribe has had in associating compassion with greatness is undermined by my membership; I am a sort of Trojan horse.
To the degree friends are swayed by my propaganda, their worth as a force for good in the world is diminished and the fellowship behind our walls made vacuous. We shouldn’t fear migrant caravans, but our rotting from within and lack of a national identity worth having.
Scripture says, “Remember the alien in your midst for you too were aliens,” but our nation has acted to take away the only treasure some of these aliens had, their children.
