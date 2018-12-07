Donald Trump has been lying about his financial and business ties to Russia for his entire presidency. The consequence of this situation is “massive leverage” in favor of a foreign state adversary and its corrupt head of state, Vladimir Putin. To be clear, this unfortunate situation is directly attributable to our lying president.
This massive leverage has clearly been exerted on our president in order to dictate foreign policy that is not in the best interest of our beloved country.
The ongoing nature of the situation is a perpetual “conflict of interest.” When viewed through the lens of federal criminal statutory framework, this is called “conspiracy to defraud the United States.”
This is a big problem, and Sen. Tim Scott is one of a few hundred people who can do something about it. We’re all waiting.
Bradford Andrews
Ashley Avenue
Charleston