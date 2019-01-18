Students of logic are familiar with the basic fallacy: Post hoc ergo propter hoc (“It was after this, therefore it was because of this.”)
Today, in the politicization of Confederate history and memorials, it seems we have another similar error: Dum hoc ergo propter hoc (“It happened during this, therefore because of this.”) I refer to the repeated charge that the erection of memorials to the Confederate dead was because of the rise of the Jim Crow era.
Recently, I read the memoirs of a Union chaplain, Father William Corby, CSC. In addition to his service at the University of Notre Dame, Father Corby is honored for his ministry to the Irish Brigade at Gettysburg. At the close of his memoirs, he mentioned the passing of many survivors of the battle, which led him to record his recollections (1893).
In time, a statue depicting his general absolution of the troops before battle would be erected at Gettysburg (1910). The movement toward memorializing his role and that of his troops had begun with the 25 anniversary of the battle (1888). In the 1890s, Father Corby rarely missed “his generation’s celebration of their romantic Civil War past.”
If the people of the North were noting the passing of their veterans and preserving memories of heroism and gallantry during those years, how can the people of the South be disparaged for doing the same thing? The much-touted “tolerance” of our culture is very selective. Disagreement is often labeled hate; this is not logical.
