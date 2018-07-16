If you haven’t noticed, the town of Mount Pleasant has its own Wall Street. Just take a ride up Six Mile Road and, just before Highway 17, you will see the gray mass of concrete that will be the new Home Depot and its gaudy orange sign.
Are the citizens to believe that the Building Department’s failure to require a proper buffer was an error, or that it was a decision made by former mayors and council members who brought shame on Shem Creek, the “big dig” to Coleman Boulevard and the palatial new town offices?
Mayor Will Haynie needs to step in with his new team and fix this unfortunate mess. Our elected officials have once again disappointed their electorate and conveniently hid this issue from the public eye.
Bruce L. Pepchinski
Sound View Drive
Mount Pleasant