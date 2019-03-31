Let me set the record straight. No one I know advocates scrapping Mount Pleasant’s draft Comprehensive Plan. I was in the forum group that worked on this for 15 months. Guided by citizens’ input from surveys and open houses, we developed a positive, forward-looking vision and goals for the plan.
While much of the rest of the plan aligns well with those goals, a few areas conflict with them. Because I feel those parts should be corrected, I could not endorse the plan in its current form.
The conflicts arise primarily from “super-size” commercial areas and increased densities. While some things could be tempered later in “special area plans,” those do not yet exist. The Comprehensive Plan should not be left overly broad and vulnerable to developmental over-reach.
Citizens have asked for scaled-back development. Over 90 percent of survey respondents want to preserve the town’s coastal character and its small-town look and feel. Residents do not want towering cityscapes in our gateway areas (or anywhere in town).
Only 22 of 41 forum group members were at the final meeting, and 20 voted to endorse the draft. This will become “the citizens’ plan” only when fully aligned with the established vision and goals.
It will then accurately reflect a vision articulated by almost 1,000 residents who went to open houses and filled out public surveys.
We are almost there. With some sensible adjustments, we will have created the right roadmap for Mount Pleasant’s next decade.
Pamela Ireland
Fiddlers Point Lane
Mount Pleasant