Whoever wrote the editorial, “Finish Mueller probe this month,” should, at the very least, sign his name. Even cartoonists put their name on their work, though it doesn’t represent the truth. The cartoon that appeared alongside the editorial, for example, depicted Mueller spending taxpayer money and begging for more. But his investigation has resulted in indictments and guilty pleas, and raised more questions about Russia’s connection to the president and all who are and have been in his orbit. This is not normal.
I want a complete explanation of the Russia connection as it pertains to Trump and how Russians interfered in our elections.
If it takes four years, like Benghazi, then let it take four years. We paid for that, too. And with zero indictments. What did come to light was the refusal of Republicans to fully fund the needed security of our embassies.
The truth is worth knowing whatever the cost. Think of it like the bloated military budget: It wasn’t asked for. It was taken from Americans who would be better served with clean water, health care, roads and bridges, updated infrastructure, updated airports, strengthened Social Security and education, to name a few of the necessities Republicans don’t want us to have.
That would be “America first.” What has been done to date is America last.
None of it will matter if we don’t have free and fair elections. Paper ballots should be required at the very least. Gov. Henry McMaster should fund the elections committee’s request to update the Neanderthal voting booths South Carolina is using.
Don’t stop until you are done, special counsel Robert Mueller, no matter the cost. Surely Republicans can relate to that analogy.
